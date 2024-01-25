S&P 500 Eyes Sixth Green Session, Tesla Tumbles, Oil At 2-Month High: What's Driving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2024 2:22 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The S&P 500 eyes sixth consecutive day of gains, supported by strong economic growth and expectations of slowing inflation.
  • Tesla is on track for the worst single day since September 2020 after missing earnings estimates.
Loading...
Loading...

The U.S. stock market is poised for its sixth consecutive day of gains, with investor confidence remaining high due to better-than-expected economic growth and expectations for an inflation slowdown.

In the last quarter of 2023, the U.S. economy grew at a 3.3% annualized pace, significantly above the 2% growth economists expected. Other economic data released Thursday revealed a more mixed picture, with durable goods orders stagnating in December and unemployment claims ticking up more than expected last week.

Market-implied expectations on Fed interest rates remain broadly unchanged, with investors assigning a 56% chance of no change in March, followed by six straight cuts by December.

The dollar gained 0.4%, driven by weaknesses in the euro as the European Central Bank flagged recessionary risks.

Treasury yields were mostly lower by about 4 basis points, bringing gains in the fixed-income space. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT was 0.6% higher.

Oil prices rose 2% on lower-than-expected inventory data and further tensions in the Middle East, with the WTI rising to nearly $77 per barrel, the highest in two months.

Bitcoin remained stuck at the $40,000 level, while gold saw some marginal gains.

Thursday's Performance In U.S. Major Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice%
Russell 20001,967.840.2%
S&P 5004,879.590.2%
Nasdaq 10017,516.460.1%
Dow Jones37,829.030.1%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.2% to $486.43, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA edged 0.1% higher to $378.41 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ inched 0.1% higher to $426.27, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Sector-wise, the Real Estate Select Sector Fund XLRE outperformed, up 1.2%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Fund XLY underperformed, down 1.6%, impacted by Tesla.

Among industries, airlines dominated, with the U.S. Global JETS ETF JETS up 2.7%.

Thursday’s Stock Movers

  • Tesla Inc. tumbled more than 12% after both revenue and earnings missed analyst estimates last quarter. The EV giant is on track for the worst-performing day since September.
  • EV-peers Lucid Group Inc. LCID and Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN fell 7% and 2%, respectively.
  • Airline stocks are reacting to quarterly earnings, with American Airlines Group Inc. AAL up 10%, Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK up 5% and Southwest Airlines Company LUV down 0.6%.
  • Other companies reacting to earnings include United Rentals Inc. URI (up 13%), International Business Machines Corp. IBM (up over 10%), Las Vegas Sand Corp. LVS (up 0.7%), Comcast Corporation CMCSA (up over 3%),  Humana, Inc. HUM (down over 11%) and  Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP (down 0.2%), Nokia Oyj NOK (up 12%), Union Pacific Corporation UNP (down 0.9%), Xerox Holdings Corp. XRX (up 12%), Dow, Inc. DOW (up 2%), Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC (down 5%), Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY (up 1%) and Columbia Banking Systems Inc. COLB (down 22%).

Read now: Tesla Analysts Cut Projections After Q4 Results: Stock ‘Egregiously Overvalued,’ ‘Difficult To Get Optimistic’

Photo via Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorEarningsEarnings BeatsEarnings MissesEquitiesLarge CapMacro Economic EventsBondsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsCommoditiesEcon #sTop StoriesEconomicsIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTechETFselectric vehiclesmidday updateOilStories That Matter