Elon Musk Issues Cybertruck Logistics Update, Analyst Says EV Is 'Biggest People Magnet': What We Know Ahead Of Next Week's Launch

Tesla, Inc. TSLA’s Cybertruck launch event is exactly a week away. CEO Elon Musk amped up expectations by providing an update Wednesday on the logistics of the much-awaited electric pickup truck, and an analyst who is uber-bullish on the vehicle offered his take on the potential pricing.

Cybertruck Heads To Tesla Stores: “Cybertrucks are on their way to Tesla stores in North America!” said Musk said in a post on his social media platform X. His comments came as he shared a story from the website Tesla Oracle that said Cybertrucks are being delivered to more stores ahead of Black Friday.

Another Tesla enthusiast shared a video of a Cybertruck that he spotted in the Santana Row district of San Jose, California.

Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt shared the locations of the Tesla stores at which the Cybertruck has been made available so far, crediting the information to ABetterTheater.com.

Cybertruck Price Shrouded In Mystery: With Tesla yet to give a hint regarding the vehicle, rumors abound about how much Cybertruck will cost a customer. The Future Fund‘s Gary Black said in a post on Wednesday that he has been unsuccessful in getting the pricing from his contacts in Chicago.

Musk “wouldn't create a huge Cybertruck delivery event in Austin only to disappoint the crowd on price,” the fund manager said, adding: “affordability is important.”

His price expectations for various trim levels are as follows:

Single-motor: $49,990

Dual-motor: $59,990

Tri-motor: $79,990

Black said he expects the dual and tri-motor versions to be available initially. All trims will qualify for the $7,500 EV credit that goes off-invoice starting Jan. 1, he added.

In a separate post, the fund manager said that when Cybertruck launches Nov. 30, it will be the “biggest people magnet vehicle we've ever seen,” he said.

“It will spark a huge halo effect of interest in the entire Tesla franchise unlike any vehicle seen over the years.”

Tesla ended Wednesday’s session down 2.9% at $234.21, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.