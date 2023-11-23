Elon Musk Issues Cybertruck Logistics Update, Analyst Says EV Is 'Biggest People Magnet': What We Know Ahead Of Next Week's Launch

Tesla, Inc. TSLA’s Cybertruck launch event is exactly a week away. CEO Elon Musk amped up expectations by providing an update Wednesday on the logistics of the much-awaited electric pickup truck, and an analyst who is uber-bullish on the vehicle offered his take on the potential pricing.
Cybertruck Heads To Tesla Stores: “Cybertrucks are on their way to Tesla stores in North America!” said Musk said in a post on his social media platform X. His comments came as he shared a story from the website Tesla Oracle that said Cybertrucks are being delivered to more stores ahead of Black Friday.
See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock
Another Tesla enthusiast shared a video of a Cybertruck that he spotted in the Santana Row district of San Jose, California.
Cybertruck Price Shrouded In Mystery: With Tesla yet to give a hint regarding the vehicle, rumors abound about how much Cybertruck will cost a customer. The Future Fund‘s Gary Black said in a post on Wednesday that he has been unsuccessful in getting the pricing from his contacts in Chicago.
Musk “wouldn't create a huge Cybertruck delivery event in Austin only to disappoint the crowd on price,” the fund manager said, adding: “affordability is important.”
His price expectations for various trim levels are as follows:
- Single-motor: $49,990
- Dual-motor: $59,990
- Tri-motor: $79,990
Black said he expects the dual and tri-motor versions to be available initially. All trims will qualify for the $7,500 EV credit that goes off-invoice starting Jan. 1, he added.
In a separate post, the fund manager said that when Cybertruck launches Nov. 30, it will be the “biggest people magnet vehicle we've ever seen,” he said.
“It will spark a huge halo effect of interest in the entire Tesla franchise unlike any vehicle seen over the years.”
Tesla ended Wednesday’s session down 2.9% at $234.21, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.
Read Next: Elon Musk Hits Back At Analyst Who Recommended Tesla Shelve Cybertruck Just Days Ahead Of Launch With A ‘Clown’ Emoji
Photo courtesy of Tesla.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.