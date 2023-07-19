Top Fund Manager Unveils His Strategy For Picking The Right Tech Investments: 'Bigger Is Better'

Renowned fund manager Richard Clode of Janus Henderson Investors shares his insights on investing in tech firms, focusing on long-term trends and underappreciated stocks, CNBC reports.

Long-Term Trends in Tech: Clode, who manages the Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund and the Horizon Sustainable Future Technologies Fund, is not just interested in Big Tech. He is keen on the future of tech, from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to the metaverse and beyond.

So far, the range of Big Tech stocks in his funds includes NVIDIA NVDA, TSMC TSM, Mastercard MA and Visa V and more.

Investing in Underappreciated Stocks: Clode’s strategy involves selecting stocks that he believes are underappreciated by the market. He identifies companies that act as “building blocks,” stating that in tech, “bigger is better.”

Performance of Clode’s Funds: Both of Clode’s funds have outperformed the S&P 500’s half-year return of nearly 16%. The Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund was up around 34% in the six months to the end of June, while the Horizon Sustainable Future Technologies Fund was 25% higher.

Image by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock