5 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar Thanks To These Disruptive Healthcare Technologies

In a recent report, Bank of America identified the “Disruptive Dozen” emerging technologies that have the most potential to disrupt and revolutionize the healthcare sector over the next years.

New therapy for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease are among these developments, along with both virus vaccines and drugs for obesity and diabetes.

Benzinga researched some of the most prominent biotech stocks in some of potentially game-changing medical technology highlighted by Bank of America.

1) New type 2 diabetes medications show promise with obesity

Obesity has become a global issue, with 13% of adults classified as obese, a figure that has more than tripled in the last 50 years. New medications that mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide 1, also known as GLP-1, are forging a new path in weight loss.

According to Bank of America, “GLP-1 drugs could enable safe, effective weight reduction and possibly help reduce the adverse outcomes linked with obesity, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.”

Biotech stock to watch: Altimmune Inc. ALT

Altimmune Inc.’s flagship pharmaceutical candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, is in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

2) A vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

RSV normally causes mild or no illness, but it can be dangerous in vulnerable populations, such as the very young and the elderly. Due to an absence of immunizations, the U.S. saw a particularly severe outbreak of RSV during last fall and winter.

Biotech stock to watch: Moderna Inc MRNA

Because of its cutting-edge mRNA technology, Moderna has emerged as a pioneer in the field of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The mRNA platform used by the company enables the rapid creation and manufacture of vaccinations targeting specific viral proteins.

3) New therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a severe disease that causes motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord to deteriorate and die, paralyzing patients. Life expectancy after diagnosis is only a few years. Two new medicines for ALS have recently been authorized, bringing the total number of approved drugs to seven.

Biotech stock to watch: Cytokinetics, Inc. CYTK

Reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) in Phase III clinical trials, is being developed by Cytokinetics as a potential treatment for ALS.

4) A new era of precision oncology

Bifunctional precision cancer therapeutics are gaining traction, in which one portion of the medicine is tailored to target tumor cells while the second part delivers a cancer-killing payload while causing minimal damage to healthy cells and tissues.

One method is to attach tumor-homing molecules to radionuclides, which employ radiation to destroy tumor cells. Another method involves the use of antibodies in conjunction with chemotherapeutic medicines.

Biotech stock to watch: Seagen Inc SGEN

Formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc., Seagen is a pioneer in ADC development, with many ADC candidates in clinical trials for cancers ranging from lymphomas to solid tumors to hematologic malignancies. Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), its authorized ADC, is indicated for specific lymphomas.

5) Cost-effective blood test for Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer’s disease is expected to affect 13 million people in the U.S. by 2050, with the cost of care approaching $1 trillion. Researchers are aiming to develop a simple, low-cost method of diagnosing the disease decades before physical symptoms appear.

Biotech stock to watch: Biogen Inc BIIB

Biogen produces Aduhelm, known also with the generic name aducanumab, which is the first drug to target a potential underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

