Integral Ad Science Positioned For Upswing With TikTok, Twitter Partnerships: Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein reiterated an Outperform rating on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS, raising the price target to $25 from $20 on higher peer valuations.

The analyst sees an upside to pricing during annual renewals on the strength of the Total Media Quality tool, which leverages AI/ML to analyze content, increasing signal and ROI for advertisers.

Integral Ad is likely to have incremental measurement revenue from TWTR/TikTok partnerships, the analyst notes, talking about the upside scenario.

Helfstein believes IAS is well positioned to capitalize on multiple industry tailwinds driving the need for greater transparency throughout the ad buying process.

Integral Ad is likely to gain further from the mix shift towards CTV, which will drive higher CPMs/pricing.

The analyst notes that the management at Integral Ad is integrating AI/ML across the company to bring opportunities for up-selling optimization solutions and enriching data.

Price Action: IAS shares are trading lower by 1.75% to $19.11 on the last check Wednesday.