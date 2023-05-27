Tech Giants Stand To Profit The Most From The Data Privacy Revolution, Beringer Capital Says

Apple, in a shot heard around the world, ripped apart the accepted model of tech advertising when it enabled unprecedented consumer privacy features earlier this decade. Market values at companies that depend on consumer data, like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), plummeted.

Some analysts decried the end of advertising technology and larger technology players. But in an exclusive report just this week, Beringer Capital lays out a case for why some of the largest players will soon be major beneficiaries of the forthcoming changes in the consumer data privacy landscape.

The Toronto- and New York-based private equity company specializing in IT, data and marketing said data privacy has become a crucial issue for both investors and businesses, with wide-ranging impacts.

And that impact will be positive at companies that work with Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Apple, Inc. AAPL and Amazon, Inc. AMZN, the report found.

Winners And Losers From Consumer Data Privacy Regulation

"There will be winners and losers," Beringer Capital director Eliot Sackler and analyst Cameron Arnold said in the report. Major internet platforms are expected to profit from privacy improvements, while AdTech firms must find new strategies to provide customized advertising without the use of third-party cookies.

"The unrestricted use of the third-party cookie, which allowed businesses to track and collect data on consumers across the open web" without authorization is a thing of the past, according to Beringer Capital, which is the majority stakeholder in Benzinga.

Regulation is evolving, with companies needing to handle increased complexity due to unpredictability and a lack of agreement across jurisdictions on the consumer.

Changes in consumer data privacy regulation will affect almost all businesses with an online presence, since they will force marketers to alter their methods of data collection and targeted advertising.

Tech Platforms Are Ahead of The Curve; Publishers, AdTech May Struggle

Beringer Capital's conclusions on who will profit and who won't are already clearly visible. Major technology platforms such as Google and Apple are proactively providing privacy-forward solutions, placing power back in the hands of customers while making it more harder for others, such as brands, publishers and AdTech, to collect data at scale.

The digital advertising industry has grown to become the primary advertising channel, more than doubling in size since 2019, and is currently valued at $681 billion. Google, Apple and Meta Platforms control nearly 65% of the market.

Why Are Tech Giants Benefiting From Consumer Data Privacy Regulation Changes?

Beringer Capital explains that major tech platforms "control significant first-party data assets" that are being developed for privacy-compliant approaches.

Apple is moving away from being a channel partner and toward creating its own advertising company.

The Cupertino, California-based company has already blocked third-party cookies in the Safari browser and given users the option to choose whether an app may track their behavior across other apps or websites.

Starting in 2024, Google will put into force a plan to deprecate third-party cookies on Chrome and replace them with privacy-forward alternatives.

