Not Running Fast Enough: Hibbett Struggles With Lower Demand And Surging Inventory

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2023 12:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Hibbett Inc HIBB with a price target of $70.
  • The company reported an EPS of $2.74, missing the analyst consensus, and sales of $455.50 million, which missed the consensus of $460.40 million.
  • The analyst had expected softness in Hibbett's 1Q23 and lowered guidance following Foot Locker, Inc's FL result.
  • According to the analyst, the results reflect the lowered demand for discretionary products, a buildup of inventory, and the need to increase markdowns to move product.
  • These trends are expected to be most acute in 2Q23 and led to a large ~25% cut to Hibbett's 2023 EPS guidance to $7.00-$7.75 from $9.50-$10.00.
  • Price Action: HIBB shares are trading lower by 8.99% at $40.19 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com.

