Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has reportedly advised investors to focus on those companies that have customer service as their core philosophy while noting that Apple Inc AAPL as a firm will always be successful because of its customer-first mentality.

"No stock can escape the daily gyrations of the market, but when you've got a great company that knows how to give its customers exactly what they want—and what they need even if they didn't know it existed—that's a stock you can buy into market-wide wide weakness," Cramer told CNBC.

"At times like these, you want to circle the wagons around great businesses that have seized control of their own destiny, and nobody does that better than Apple," he added.

While the market expert agreed Apple is not immune to the market gyrations led by the debt ceiling crisis, he argued the iPhone maker is better positioned than most not just because of its stellar balance sheet, but because it is the best at what it does.

"I have had the privilege of watching Apple create, not a few additional pennies per share, but something that's really cool—something that goes from non-existent to a necessity overnight," he said, according to the report.

Customer Focus: In an interview with CNBC, Apple executive Eddy Cue highlighted the company's commitment to only pursuing projects that will be meaningful to the customer.

"When I listen to Eddy Cue as I did today, I am reminded that the lifetime value of an Apple customer is worth more than any stream of revenue from any other consumer products company," Cramer said.

