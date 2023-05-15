ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Airbnb's Future Revenue: Analyzing The Impact Of Shifting Consumer Preferences And Regulatory Challenges

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 15, 2023 2:56 PM | 1 min read
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Airbnb, Inc. ABNBlowering the price target to $135 from $144.
  • Last week Airbnb reported first-quarter results and issued a soft outlook
  • Airbnb said it expects 2Q revenue to be between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion. Nights and experiences growth in 2Q is expected to be lower than anticipated revenue growth.
  • Also Read: Airbnb's Highs and Lows: Analysts Stay Grounded, Await More Material Pullback
  • The analyst believes RNE and margins to be affected by transitory factors - tough Y/Y comp, shift in marketing spend.
  • Patterson remains particularly cautious on the company's nights and experiences booked, which will decelerate in 2Q, as the company laps pent-up travel demand from the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
  • In addition, regulation inhibiting supply costs and consumer preferences shifting back to hotels can be headwinds.
  • The analyst lowered EBITDA estimates for 2023 by 1% to $3.36 billion. For 2024, the analyst lowered the EBITDA forecast by 3% to $3.93 billion.
  •  On the flip side, Airbnb hinted that new products planned to be launched in 2024 could increase take rates, the analyst notes, which would expand margins over the next several years.
  • Price Action: ABNB shares are up 0.09% to $105.37 on the last check Monday.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesNewsPrice TargetReiterationMarketsAnalyst RatingsGeneralBriefsExpert Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved