ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

BMO Downgrades Viatris As Its Looks For More Visibility On Next Phase

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 17, 2023 1:56 PM | 1 min read
BMO Downgrades Viatris As Its Looks For More Visibility On Next Phase
  • BMO Capital Markets has downgraded Viatris Inc VTRS to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price estimate to $14 from $16.
  • The analyst writes that Viatris has progressed well with strategic initiatives, but the stock could be rangebound.
  • BMO seems bullish on the Biocon biosimilars sale (closed November) but says the company lacks visibility on the timing/magnitude of the next set of planned divestitures.
  • It also notes the uncertainty on peak potential for the newly acquired Eye Care franchise (well below >$1 billion target by 2028). 
  • If numbers end up much better than expected, and if Viatris sells EU OTC business near-term for a better-than-expected valuation, BMO analyst expects stock appreciation.
  • The analyst says the base business seems stable, but strong execution on the pipeline will be the focus. The company needs to target ~$500 million in new product revenue annually to offset base erosion, but there is a lack of good visibility.
  • Price Action: VTRS shares are down 0.09% at $11.64 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechLarge CapM&ANewsDowngradesHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved