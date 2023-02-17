BMO Downgrades Viatris As Its Looks For More Visibility On Next Phase

- BMO Capital Markets has downgraded Viatris Inc VTRS to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price estimate to $14 from $16.
- The analyst writes that Viatris has progressed well with strategic initiatives, but the stock could be rangebound.
- BMO seems bullish on the Biocon biosimilars sale (closed November) but says the company lacks visibility on the timing/magnitude of the next set of planned divestitures.
- It also notes the uncertainty on peak potential for the newly acquired Eye Care franchise (well below >$1 billion target by 2028).
- If numbers end up much better than expected, and if Viatris sells EU OTC business near-term for a better-than-expected valuation, BMO analyst expects stock appreciation.
- The analyst says the base business seems stable, but strong execution on the pipeline will be the focus. The company needs to target ~$500 million in new product revenue annually to offset base erosion, but there is a lack of good visibility.
- Price Action: VTRS shares are down 0.09% at $11.64 on the last check Friday.
