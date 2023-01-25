Verizon Stock Is Holding Steady, But Analyst Sees Negative Trends Following Q4 Results & 2023 Guidance

- KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel remained Sector Weight on Verizon Communications Inc VZ.
- The analyst saw negative trends following 4Q22 results and 2023 guidance.
- Nispel struggled to find appreciatable aspects of 2023 guidance.
- The analyst emphasized a flat EBITDA growth outlook despite back-to-back record-high capital spending years, a competitively challenged Wireless segment, and a secularly challenged Wireline segment, stubbornly high financial leverage, with low growth, minimum FCF after dividends to chip the debt away slowly.
- Despite the Tracfone acquisition, VZ gained just 41K postpaid phone customers and lost 175K prepaid customers.
- In the analyst's view, Verizon Consumer Group is challenged as VZ has lost its network superiority claim to T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS, which is also the value provider, making VZ unable to gain subscribers or take price. While VZ claims otherwise, it has failed to prove it to investors in results, the analyst specified.
- Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.62% at $40.17 on the last check Wednesday.
