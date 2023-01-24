Why Munster Thinks Timing Of Microsoft-Open AI's Expanded Deal Is A 'Smart Move?' Hint: It Has To Do With Google

Microsoft Corp. MSFT confirmed on Monday that it has entered into the third phase of the long-term partnership with OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT chatbot, through a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar investment. The expanded partnership is meant to accelerate AI breakthroughs, the companies said.

What Happened: This was a smart move for OpenAI to close the deal before Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG comes out with its version of ChatGPT, possibly before summer, Loup Fund’s Gene Munster said.

The venture capitalist expects Google’s chatbot to be better with lesser mistakes and more real-time information than OpenAI’s, given the size of Google resources applied to AI over the past six years.

Why It’s Important: ChatGPT's competition may not hurt Google as the latter has the vision, money and user base to withstand the threat, Munster said in a note released last week.

Google declared itself as an AI-first company in 2017 and the Search business generates more than $60 billion in annual operating, allowing the company to splurge on developing a potent ChatGPT competitor, the analyst said. Also, Google scores over OpenAI with the massive user base it commands, he added.

If ChatGPT has to pose a real threat to Google, GPT-3 needs to be 10 times more powerful, Munster said.

Price Action: Microsoft closed Monday’s session up 0.98%, at $242.58, and Google parent Alphabet’s shares rallied 1.81%, to $99.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

