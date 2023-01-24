ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Munster Thinks Timing Of Microsoft-Open AI's Expanded Deal Is A 'Smart Move?' Hint: It Has To Do With Google

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2023 6:01 AM | 1 min read
Why Munster Thinks Timing Of Microsoft-Open AI's Expanded Deal Is A 'Smart Move?' Hint: It Has To Do With Google

Microsoft Corp. MSFT confirmed on Monday that it has entered into the third phase of the long-term partnership with OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT chatbot, through a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar investment. The expanded partnership is meant to accelerate AI breakthroughs, the companies said.

What Happened: This was a smart move for OpenAI to close the deal before Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG comes out with its version of ChatGPT, possibly before summer, Loup Fund’s Gene Munster said.

See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right Now

The venture capitalist expects Google’s chatbot to be better with lesser mistakes and more real-time information than OpenAI’s, given the size of Google resources applied to AI over the past six years.

Why It’s Important: ChatGPT's competition may not hurt Google as the latter has the vision, money and user base to withstand the threat, Munster said in a note released last week.

Google declared itself as an AI-first company in 2017 and the Search business generates more than $60 billion in annual operating, allowing the company to splurge on developing a potent ChatGPT competitor, the analyst said. Also, Google scores over OpenAI with the massive user base it commands, he added.

If ChatGPT has to pose a real threat to Google, GPT-3 needs to be 10 times more powerful, Munster said.

Price Action: Microsoft closed Monday’s session up 0.98%, at $242.58, and Google parent Alphabet’s shares rallied 1.81%, to $99.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Benzinga Asks ChatGPT About Its Position As The #1 Place For Investing: Here's What The Chatbot Told Us

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: artificial intelligenceChatbotChatGPTGene MunsterOpenAiAnalyst ColorNewsAnalyst RatingsTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved