With Upcoming Ovarian Cancer Data, Analyst Sees 100% Upside For Mersana Therapeutics

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 20, 2023 3:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Citi initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN with a Buy rating and a price target of $12. 
  • The analyst says the topline registrational data (expected in mid-2023) from the UPLIFT Ph2 study evaluating upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi; NaPi2b ADC) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) will be a catalyst of significant debate.
  • Citi analyst says that while readout will be binary, investors are underappreciating UPLIFT’s probability of success in NaPi2b-high patients, given the promising efficacy observed in Phase 1. 
  • If the UPLIFT study results are positive, it will lead to a clear pathway to an accelerated approval filing by YE23.
  • The analyst writes that UpRi’s durability in Phase 1 was in-line or better than single-agent chemo SOC and the recently approved ADC Elahere. 
  • On toxicity, reduced dosing and patient selection strategies should mitigate the risk of Gr4/5 pneumonitis seen earlier in Phase 1.
  • In December, Mersana announced its third significant collaboration agreement in 2022, reflecting its increasing role as an ADC partner.
  •  The company announced a research collaboration and commercial license agreement with a subsidiary of Merck KGaA MKKGY to discover novel Immunosynthen ADCs directed against up to two targets.
  • Mersana received an upfront payment of $30 million and is eligible to receive reimbursement of certain costs, up to $800 million in potential milestone payments.
  • Price Action: MRSN shares are up 10.48% at $6.43 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

