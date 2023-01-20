With Upcoming Ovarian Cancer Data, Analyst Sees 100% Upside For Mersana Therapeutics

- Citi initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN with a Buy rating and a price target of $12.
- The analyst says the topline registrational data (expected in mid-2023) from the UPLIFT Ph2 study evaluating upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi; NaPi2b ADC) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) will be a catalyst of significant debate.
- Citi analyst says that while readout will be binary, investors are underappreciating UPLIFT’s probability of success in NaPi2b-high patients, given the promising efficacy observed in Phase 1.
- If the UPLIFT study results are positive, it will lead to a clear pathway to an accelerated approval filing by YE23.
- The analyst writes that UpRi’s durability in Phase 1 was in-line or better than single-agent chemo SOC and the recently approved ADC Elahere.
- On toxicity, reduced dosing and patient selection strategies should mitigate the risk of Gr4/5 pneumonitis seen earlier in Phase 1.
- In December, Mersana announced its third significant collaboration agreement in 2022, reflecting its increasing role as an ADC partner.
- The company announced a research collaboration and commercial license agreement with a subsidiary of Merck KGaA MKKGY to discover novel Immunosynthen ADCs directed against up to two targets.
- Mersana received an upfront payment of $30 million and is eligible to receive reimbursement of certain costs, up to $800 million in potential milestone payments.
- Price Action: MRSN shares are up 10.48% at $6.43 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
