ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Roblox Remains Painfully Expensive With Ample Room For Further Deterioration, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 12:44 PM | 2 min read
  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated his Buy on Roblox Corp RBLX and raised the price target to $42 from $39.
  • Following a problematic November, RBLX bounced back in December and posted better-than-expected results virtually across the board, including better-than-expected DAUs, bookings, and hours of engagement.
  • The critical question is how much of this beat is organic versus one-time benefits like holiday gift cards and one extra weekend day. 
  • The analyst assumes the beat was primarily organic and forecasted high teens reported bookings growth in FY'23E, relative to the 21% constant currency growth in December '22.
  • McTernan noted that revenue missed his expectations, although the analyst continues to believe bookings are a better metric for monetization and views revenue as more of an accounting output.
  • McTernan's estimates move higher in '23E and beyond, leading to the price target boost.
  • Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey had a Sell rating with a $21 price target.
  • RBLX reported Q4 net bookings that were slightly better than the consensus view but disappointed Benchmark estimates. 
  • RBLX plans to remove forward KPI transparency, which the analyst views as a negative development. 
  • Following the expected release of March 2023 monthly metrics in April 2023, RBLX will cease publishing monthly metrics. 
  • The analyst believes RBLX's video game platform is vulnerable to current and emerging negative macroeconomic trends, including inflation, unemployment, and wealth reduction. 
  • Hickey was astonished over RBLX's decision to continue elevated investment spend that should exaggerate a significantly challenging operating environment and deteriorate free cash flow. 
  • The analyst saw continued execution risk on both revenue growth and profitability. 
  • The analyst thinks RBLX remains painfully expensive, with meaningful room for further valuation deterioration. 
  • Hickey believes a lack of clear vision and discipline have challenged the CEO.
  • Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 3.73% at $35.74 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved