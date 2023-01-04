PYPL's Outgoing Traffic From Prominent Merchants Stabilized, Analyst Says

- Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated Buy on PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL with a $105.00 price target.
- For analysis, Dolev used web traffic data at 15 of PYPL's largest e-commerce checkout partners, including Etsy, Inc ETSY, Nike, Inc NKE, and Home Depot, Inc HD.
- Dolev's analysis shows that following a decline in 2021 that lasted through 1H22, PYPL's share of outgoing traffic from this select group of prominent merchants has been stable in recent months.
- While PYPL competes with Apple Pay in mobile and desktop checkout, it is most vulnerable in mobile and iPhone, in Dolev's view.
- PYPL is most vulnerable to Apple Inc AAPL Apple Pay checkout on the iPhone.
- Share loss to Apple Pay has been haunting the stock in 2022.
- While this is only one perspective, Dolev believes it could help improve sentiment.
- The price target reflects its 2024E EPS estimate, a discount to Visa Inc V & Mastercard Inc MA, given recent challenges.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 4.57% at $77.99 on the last check Wednesday.
