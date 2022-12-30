ñol

IClick Analyst Terminates Coverage

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 11:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang terminated coverage of IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK due to a reallocation of resources for the coverage group. 
  • Investors should no longer rely on the previous rating, target price, or estimates.
  • On December 20, IClick received a preliminary non-binding proposal from IClick Chair, CEO, and co-founder Jian Tang owned Igomax Inc, director and co-founder Wing Hong Sammy Hsieh owned Bubinga Holdings Limited, and Huang Jianjun owned Rise Chain Investment Limited.
  • The purchase offer was $4.0672 per ADS in cash or $0.81344 per share.
  • The Consortium beneficially owns ordinary shares representing 63% of the aggregate voting power of IClick.
  • On December 28, IClick's board of directors approved a share repurchase of up to $5 million from January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023.
  • Price Action: ICLK shares traded lower by 3.46% at $3.95 on the last check Friday.

