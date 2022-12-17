ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cathie Woods Ark Invest Buys $4.7M Of Tesla Stock And These 3 Tech Stocks Amid Friday's Market Weakness

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
December 17, 2022 12:20 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla's steep year-to-date sell-off has rendered its valuation very attractive.
  • Cathie Wood, a Tesla bull, continues buying TSLA shares despite recent fundamental and macroeconomic issues.
Cathie Woods Ark Invest Buys $4.7M Of Tesla Stock And These 3 Tech Stocks Amid Friday's Market Weakness

Fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest bought another chunk of Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares on Friday and also scooped up three more of its favorite tech names.

What Happened: Ark Invest’s flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK bought 31,018 shares of Tesla on Friday, a daily trade disclosure by the fund showed. The shares are valued at $4.66 million, based on the closing price of $150.23 on Friday, when it fell 4.72%. Ark Invest has been bulking up on the beaten-down Tesla shares since Wednesday.

Tesla has been on a downhill slide this year, pressured by macroeconomic factors, and company-specific issues, including CEO Elon Musk's preoccupation with his newly-acquired Twitter social media platform.

Following Friday’s purchases, ARKK now holds 3.203 million Tesla shares, valued at $505.09 million. The electric vehicle maker's stock is the exchange-traded fund’s second-biggest holding, accounting for 7.51% of the total portfolio.

See also: Best technology Stocks Right Now

Other Buys: ARKK also picked up 32,773 shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM, valued at $2.29 million, based on Friday’s closing price of $69.86. Zoom Video is the ETF’s top holding.

The fund bought 37,524 shares of Roku, Inc. ROKU, valued at $1.72 million. Roku closed Friday’s session down 1.57% at $45.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

ARKK added 20,632 shares of Jack Dorsey-run fintech company Block, Inc. SQ for $1.29 million. Block shed 5.13% on Friday before closing at $62.51.

The equity market has been on a three-session retreat following the Fed meeting as traders fear the central bank’s hawkish stance could hurt the already-fragile economy even further.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Finds This 'Most Disappointing' About Fed's Move — Sounds Alarm Again On This Overlooked Factor

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK InvestCathie WoodElon MuskAnalyst ColorLong IdeasAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas