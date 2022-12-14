ñol

Analyst Bullish On Theseus Pharma's Platform For Gastric Cancer Therapies

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 14, 2022 1:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham has initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc THRX with a Buy rating and a price target of $22.
  • Theseus' discovery platform incorporates its structure-guided drug design and predictive resistance assay (PRA) to develop therapies addressing resistance to existing targeted treatments.
  • The analyst says that PRA is a refined version of the translational approach utilized by management when it was at Ariad, which Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK acquired in 2017 for $5.2 billion. 
  • Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).
  • Also see: HC Wainwright Sees Over 300% Upside In This Cancer-Focused Stock.
  • Needham writes that THE-630 can beat Pfizer Inc's PFE Sutent (sunitinib) in a head-to-head in 2L GIST. It expects sales of ~$900 million in 2L and ~$350 million in 5L GIST in 2035.
  • The analyst notes that THRX is trading at over 60% discount to its October 2021 IPO price of $16/share, primarily attributable to relative underperformance to the failure of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc's DCPH ripretinib in Nov 2021. 
  • Positive data from THE-630 in 2Q23 and 4Q23 can help build investor confidence.
  • Price Action: THRX shares are up 7.82% at $5.93 on the last check Wednesday.

