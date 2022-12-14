Analyst Bullish On Theseus Pharma's Platform For Gastric Cancer Therapies

by

Needham has initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc THRX with a Buy rating and a price target of $22.

Theseus' discovery platform incorporates its structure-guided drug design and predictive resistance assay (PRA) to develop therapies addressing resistance to existing targeted treatments.

The analyst says that PRA is a refined version of the translational approach utilized by management when it was at Ariad, which Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK acquired in 2017 for $5.2 billion.

Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

Needham writes that THE-630 can beat Pfizer Inc's PFE Sutent (sunitinib) in a head-to-head in 2L GIST. It expects sales of ~$900 million in 2L and ~$350 million in 5L GIST in 2035.

The analyst notes that THRX is trading at over 60% discount to its October 2021 IPO price of $16/share, primarily attributable to relative underperformance to the failure of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc's DCPH ripretinib in Nov 2021.

ripretinib in Nov 2021. Positive data from THE-630 in 2Q23 and 4Q23 can help build investor confidence.

Price Action: THRX shares are up 7.82% at $5.93 on the last check Wednesday.

