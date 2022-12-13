Moderna's Data From Personalized Cancer Vaccine Provides Relief To Investors, Analyst Says

- Moderna Inc MRNA and Merck & Co Inc's MRK investigational personalized mRNA cancer vaccine + Keytruda demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival versus Keytruda.
- SVB Leerink has raised the price target on Moderna from $101 to $102.
- The analyst says it has fielded a steady stream of inbounds from investors nervous about elevated expectations for personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) data and expects shares to trade up on relief in response to this data.
- The analyst expects the applicability of PCV outside of this setting to drive controversy as investors debate how directly one can translate data in Melanoma to other indications.
- Oppenheimer keeps Neutral rating on Moderna. The analyst says that China's sales could be a near-term tailwind, but competition and pricing pressure could put downward pressure on MRNA's mid/long-term margins.
- The analyst also writes that any order from China of mRNA vaccines for the 2023/24 fall season might take a few more months to formalize.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 23.60% at $204.18 on the last check Tuesday
