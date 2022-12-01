Snowflake Analysts Remain Bullish Post Q3 Results Amid Volatility

- Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Snowflake Inc SNOW and reduced the price target from $240 to $165.
- Snowflake demonstrated strong growth in Q3, with product revenue growing 67% Y/Y while revenue upside flowed through to operating profit and adjusted free cash flow.
- However, the company provided Q4 guidance below Street expectations, notably calling out deteriorating trends in the APAC and SMB segments.
- Furthermore, he believes preliminary FY24 product revenue comments suggesting 47% growth confuse investors as the outlook appears aggressive to him.
- He appreciates the FY24 guidepost, but it does nothing to de-risk numbers.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy with a $185 price target.
- SNOW reported an excellent overall Q3. However, Q4 product revenue guidance was weaker than expected.
- That said, SNOW has more recently seen some signs of improvement. More broadly, he maintained that SNOW's core offerings remain substantially differentiated.
- While an increased focus on cost optimization by macro-sensitive customers is likely, he believes that fundamentals at SNOW generally remain healthy, and he sees a material longer-term upside to the stock price.
- Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained Outperform and reduced the price target from $197 to $180.
- Despite the revised guidance driven by macro headwinds, the stock's pullback over the last several months implies that investors had anticipated slowing consumption.
- In a normalized environment, he believes Snowflake's modest share, strong competitive position, and secular tailwinds from cloud adoption provide a compelling fundamental growth story for investors who can tolerate the volatility.
- The price target reflects the reduced revenue outlook.
- Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 6.32% at $151.98 on the last check Thursday.
