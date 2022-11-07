ñol

Chainlink Jumps 10% — And Crypto Trader Sees 'Fine Continuation' Toward This Key Level

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 7, 2022 9:56 PM | 2 min read
Chainlink Jumps 10% — And Crypto Trader Sees 'Fine Continuation' Toward This Key Level

Chainlink LINK/USD is up 9.93% in the past 24 hours, after the altcoin announced as many as 14 integrations across four different chains: Arbitrum ARB/USD, BNBChain BNB/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Polygon MATIC/USD.

What Happened: Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted on Monday to his 642,000 followers that the LINK graph shows “a bounce”. The crypto “looks fine for continuation towards $10.” 

At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $8.98. In the last seven days, LINK is up 15.12%, according to CoinMarketCap.

See More: How to Buy Chainlink (LINK) Right Now 

Recently, the popular Superhero-themed Web3 game Galaxy Heroes has integrated Chainlink Automation on BNBChain to help optimize contract gas costs for swaps. “We are using Chainlink Automation to securely and cost-efficiently automate the swap and liquify function on the platform. As a result, gas fees will be optimized for our contracts,” the web3 game developers said in a blog post.

Last week, popular cryptocurrency trader Kaleo noted that LINK is currently significantly undervalued, saying that under the $10 mark, the cryptocurrency’s price “feels criminal”, adding that “LINK has been undergoing an accumulation phase.”

Price Action: The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $20,643.44, down 1.97%. Ethereum was trading at $1,570.59 down 0.31% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.    

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Should Be 'More Currency-Like,' Responds To Billy Markus On Crypto's Future

Posted In: altcoinChainlinkKaleoMichaël van de PoppeAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas

