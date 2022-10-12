Analyst Casts Doubts On Merus' Lung Candidate Safety Profile

by

Earlier today, Merus N.V. MRUS announced the publication of the abstract highlighting interim data from the ongoing phase 1/2 trial of the bispecific antibody MCLA-129 in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

announced the publication of the abstract highlighting interim data from the ongoing phase 1/2 trial of the bispecific antibody MCLA-129 in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. Needham says that the first clinical data readout from MCLA-129 suggests that the drug has a clinical profile comparable to Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Rybrevant (amivantamab).

says that the first clinical data readout from MCLA-129 suggests that the drug has a clinical profile comparable to Rybrevant (amivantamab). The analyst keeps the Buy rating and a price target of $45.

Also Read: Needham Says Merus' ASCO Update On Zeno 'Positive'

Needham Says Merus' ASCO Update On Zeno 'Positive' While available data are limited efficacy appears to be comparable, and MCLA-129 saw one ≥ Grade 3 infusion-related reaction, whereas the analyst had not seen any with amivantamab at the WCLC 2018 update.

13 patients were evaluable for response with preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity observed, including two partial responses (one confirmed) in EGFR mt NSCLC and four confirmed stable disease.

The analyst says that while expectations for MCLA-129 have come down, with the stock down ~20% over the past month, investors were looking for a competitive clinical profile.

Price Action: MRUS shares are up 1.71% at $19.66 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.