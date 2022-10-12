ñol

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 2:19 PM | 1 min read
Analyst Casts Doubts On Merus' Lung Candidate Safety Profile
  • Earlier today, Merus N.V. MRUS announced the publication of the abstract highlighting interim data from the ongoing phase 1/2 trial of the bispecific antibody MCLA-129 in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. 
  • Needham says that the first clinical data readout from MCLA-129 suggests that the drug has a clinical profile comparable to Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Rybrevant (amivantamab). 
  • The analyst keeps the Buy rating and a price target of $45.
  • Also Read: Needham Says Merus' ASCO Update On Zeno 'Positive'
  • While available data are limited efficacy appears to be comparable, and MCLA-129 saw one ≥ Grade 3 infusion-related reaction, whereas the analyst had not seen any with amivantamab at the WCLC 2018 update. 
  • 13 patients were evaluable for response with preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity observed, including two partial responses (one confirmed) in EGFR mt NSCLC and four confirmed stable disease.
  • The analyst says that while expectations for MCLA-129 have come down, with the stock down ~20% over the past month, investors were looking for a competitive clinical profile.
  • Price Action: MRUS shares are up 1.71% at $19.66 on the last check Wednesday.

