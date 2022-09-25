'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'

This article was originally published on April 19, 2022.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

I LOVE ELON MUSK. He turned on the lights and now the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 18, 2022

"Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9% of Twitter. Elon has declared that Twitter will be about free speech! A Capitalist is coming to the rescue to protect this country's most basic and important rights," Kiyosaki said separately in his newsletter.

"Capitalism works," the businessman declared, saying Twitter and social media platforms like Meta Inc-owned Facebook and Instagram "have decided that free speech is not a good thing."

"If you say anything they don’t like they call it ‘spreading misinformation’ and censor you to death. I know, I’ve had posts censored and even been taken down a time or two."

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia