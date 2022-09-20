Analysts Put Alnylam On Upside Catalyst Watch Ahead Of Upcoming Data From Lead Program

- RBC Capital Markets raised the price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY from $225 to $250.
- The analyst says that the company is confident that the recent APOLLO-B validates the therapeutic hypothesis.
- Subgroup analysis at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) next week will be limited by a small number, but ALNY sees an approvable drug.
- Related: Alnylam Shares Detailed Patisiran Data From Rare Disease Study.
- The base business continues to perform, and POC for Alzheimer's and gout is later this year.
- RBC remains a buyer, noting one of the few commercially validated platforms in Biotech and prior transactions in the space.
- Citi analyst says APOLLO-B data reported thus far suggests Onpattro is approvable for ATTR-CM and could potentially improve upon Pfizer Inc's PFE tafamidis for cardiac outcomes.
- Most importantly, data at HFSA might offer a glimpse into the potential of Onpattro's follow-up, Amvuttra, which has quarterly (potentially biannual) dosing and is likely to drive Alnylam's ATTR franchise.
- Earlier today, the European Commission approved Amvuttra (vutrisiran) for hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.
- Price Action: ALNY shares are down 2.32% at $210.98 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.