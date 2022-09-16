ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Hospital Stock Gets A 9% Price Target Bump On Fine Tuned Labor Trends Assumptions

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 2:51 PM | 1 min read
This Hospital Stock Gets A 9% Price Target Bump On Fine Tuned Labor Trends Assumptions
  • Raymond James has HCA Healthcare Inc HCA raised its 2023 adj. EBITDA from $12.4 billion to $12.8 billion, thus increasing the price target to $250 from $230 with a reiterated Outperform rating.
  • The catalyst for the revised view is:
    • Detailed analysis of labor trends.
    • An analytical framework based on 2Q22, a pretty clean quarter with only ~$25M of additional COVID support payments, which the analyst assumes will disappear in 2023. 
  • Despite being $200 million above the Street consensus, Raymond James believes the assumptions to be conservative.
  • Related: Investors Cheer Better-Than-Expected HCA Healthcare's Q2 Earnings.
  • The $12.8 billion estimate assumes core growth of just 2% off the Q2 adjusted baseline due to fewer extra-COVID support payments, despite expected pricing strength from both Medicare and commercial.
  • The analyst continues to like HCA, the bellwether hospital provider, due to its notable combination of above-market 2023 EPS growth of 14.5% vs. below-market 2023 P/E multiple of 10.6x.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are down 0.45% at $208.04 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorLarge CapNewsHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral