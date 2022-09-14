ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Political Ad Conglomerate Offers Steady Dividends And Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish

by Robert Kuczmarski, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 5:20 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Barton Crockett, senior internet media analysts, upgraded sector leader Nexstar from Neutral to Buy, with a $246 price target.
  • In the second quarter of 2022, political ads were above those in the second quarter of 2018 by 80%.
This Political Ad Conglomerate Offers Steady Dividends And Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish

Since October 2021, the communications sector has been lagging behind the S&P 500, and is down roughly 34% year-to-date, as of Sept. 9.

As the economy braces for a potential recession, TV station operators hope to generate revenues through advertisers and subscribers.

The Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst Barton Crockett upgraded sector leader Nexstar Media Group Inc. NXST from Neutral to Buy with a $246 price target, forecasting an upside of 36% as of Sept. 6.

The Texas-based company, the largest television station owner and operator in the U.S., is offering a dividend yield of 1.84% or $3.60 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends for nine years.

Nexstar, which has 199 stations in 116 markets, is affiliated with the four national broadcasters — CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC — as well as networks in 12 of the top 20 television markets reaching over 68% of American TV households.

Key Takeaways: TV stations can provide stable ad sales despite the recessionary risk, especially in the political entertainment spectrum which is forecasted to obtain above 50% of its ad sales in the first half of 2022, Crockett explained.

In the second quarter of 2022, political ads were above those in the second quarter of 2018 by 80%.

Nexstar is also hedged to cord-cutters with the inclusion of its CBS and NBC affiliates on Paramount Global PARA and Peacock.

As Nexstar owns 75% interest in the CW Network from Paramount and Warner Bros, this represents an opportunity to improve a network that Nexstar believes has been under-managed, and could potentially be the best return on investment acquisition.

See Also: Prince William Is Now One Of U.K's Biggest Landowners - Inside His $1B Estate Inherited After Queen's Death

Besides political ads, Nexstar’s core TV ads dipped 2.5% in the second quarter as sports betting and auto ads saw heavy declines, with much of the growth coming from the entertainment sector (movies and TV shows).

After calculating the two-year free cash flow per share in ten years and multiplying it by the projected multiple, Rosenblatt analysts forecasted a nine-year price target of $570.31.
Crockett believes that Nexstar can maintain $800 million of yearly repurchases for a medium market cap company, making repurchases a big support for per-share earnings growth.

Downside Risk: In past deep recessions, local TV advertising has been hit sharply, meaningfully impacting stock performance, with base case estimates assuming a muted environment like we have currently.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: analysts good callsDividend Stocks Benefiting From TV adsHigh Yielding Communication Service StocksAnalyst ColorEarningsEntertainmentLong IdeasMid CapNewsGuidanceDividendsDividendsUpgradesPrice TargetBuybacksEventsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneral