Nexstar Media Beats Q2 Aided By Political Advertising, Distribution, Digital Revenues

- Nexstar Media Group, Inc NXST reported a second-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.25 billion, beating the consensus of $1.23 billion.
- Revenues from Television Advertising rose 15.7% Y/Y to $499.7 million, comprising Core Advertising revenue that fell 2.5% Y/Y to $413 million and a 920% growth in Political Advertising revenue to $86.7 million.
- Distribution revenue rose 4.7% Y/Y to $646.1 million. Digital revenue expanded 20.2% Y/Y to $88.2 million.
- Margin: The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 210 bps to 39.1%.
- EPS of $5.56 beat the consensus of $5.05.
- Nexstar Media generated $219 million in free cash flow.
- "Our results benefitted from strong year-over-year growth in political advertising, distribution, and digital revenues," Chair and CEO Perry Sook said.
- NXST board recently extended the employment agreement of Sook through March 31, 2026. Sook founded Nexstar in 1996 and has served as CEO since that time.
- The company's board recently approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.
- Outlook: Nexstar reiterated a Pro-forma average annual free cash flow of $1.4 billion for the 2022/2023 cycle.
- Price Action: NXST shares traded higher by 1.43% at $193.16 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.