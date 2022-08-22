The cost of wholesale European gas has increased by 572% this year to 276.23 euros per megawatt-hour, or approximately $274.70. Analysts predict that price increases will continue as winter approaches, fueling inflationary fears as Europe battles to cope with Russia's interruption of natural gas supplies.
Earlier in the summer, Gazprom, the state-owned energy company of Russia, said that natural gas exports through the crucial Nord Stream pipeline to Germany would fall to around 20% of the pipe's capacity. The company attributed the decline to issues with a turbine, which stoked new concerns about Europe's ability to store enough gas for the winter.
That reduction in July did take the pipeline’s capacity from 40% to 20% — but, the pain didn’t stop there. This past weekend, Gazprom said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be shut down for three days starting Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, citing compressor maintenance.
Read more: BP, ConocoPhillips Among Potential Beneficiaries Of Upcoming Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Closure
Unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream, which crosses the Baltic Sea to reach Germany, intensified the energy impasse between Moscow and Brussels (the de facto capital of the European Union), which has already increased the likelihood of winter rationing.
Following the announcement, shares of U.S natural gas companies, specifically EQT Corporation EQT, America’s largest natural gas producer, jumped around 4%, and analyst Gianni Di Poce saw a 26% upside potential on the stock.
“EQT has some of the lowest production costs in the natural gas industry, a boon for its profit margins.” Di Poce said in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report.”
“Revenue is set to grow even more once its natural gas hedges expire and they can realize price increases from the commodity’s price rally.”
The company recently raised its dividend from $0.125 per share to $0.15 per, but it has a mixed valuation. “Price-to-Sales is a low 1.66, but EV to EBITDA is a bit higher, coming in at 20.03,” the analyst said.
On a technical level, the stock is coiling under a saucer pattern, “a close above the upper horizontal trendline acting as resistance would be very bullish, and could lead to an explosive rally higher,” Di Poce wrote.
Action plan: 26% return: “I am bullish on EQT as long as the stock remains above $40-$41,” the analyst said. “Upside target $60-$62.”
Photo: Itsanan via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.