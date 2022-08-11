Gene Munster's Q2 Earnings Review With Benzinga Is Friday: What Are His Favorite Tech Stocks For 2023?

Many investors entered the second quarter either deep in the red in their portfolios and or sitting on cash to deploy in the tech wreck.

With the indexes reaching 52-week lows and several issues in the tech sector revisiting pandemic lows or beyond — and rising interest rates as the result of rampant inflation — much of Wall Street was prepared for lower prices.

All of this, along with the war in Ukraine, had investors on edge ahead of the second-quarter earnings season

Gene Munster, the managing partner of Loup Ventures, was one of the investors attempting to maneuver a vastly different environment from the last several years.

As it turns out, much of the technology sector and mega-cap tech for the most part satisfied the Street's expectations in the second quarter, and the market has responded. Many companies that missed expectations were not treated as harshly.

To begin with, Gene will reveal his overall take on the second-quarter earnings session for the volatile tech sector. Also, he will prioritize the macroeconomic environment and its impact on the technology sector, such as geopolitical concerns and Fed’s battle against inflation.

Q2 Earnings Review With Gene And Joel: The issues that will be covered Friday are Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Inc. MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Tesla Inc. TSLA, Meta Platforms Inc. META and others time permitting.

Find out why Alphabet and Microsoft were given a free pass on reports that did not completely meet Wall Street expectations.

Finally, Munster will discuss what pleasant surprises he found in the reports as well as what disappointed him.

State Of Streaming: The second-quarter earnings season had some clear winners and losers in the streaming sector. Will the companies that navigated the second quarter correctly, like Disney Co. DIS and Neflix Inc. NFLX, be able to ward off the coming challenges from mega tech?

Will the losers, like AT&T T and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD and Paramount Global Cl B PARA, continue to struggle?

What To Expect From Tech In 2023: While many investors along with the media heavily focus on quarterly results as they become available, Munster will share his longer-term view for the technology sector in 2023.

