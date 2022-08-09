Can PubMatic Weather Macro Issues? Analysts Remain Bullish Citing Potential Growth Opportunities

Here is what analysts are saying about digital advertising company PubMatic Inc. PUBM, which just reported second-quarter financial results, and beat consensus earnings per share and revenue estimates.
The PUBM Analysts
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson has an Outperform rating and a price target of $28.
- JMP analyst Andrew Boone has a Market Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $40 to $34.
- Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok has an Outperform rating and raises the price target from $24 to $25.
- KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson has a Sector Weight rating and no price target on the stock.
See Also: PubMatic CEO Talks Digital Advertising On 'Money Mitch'
The Analyst Takeaways: Swanson says PubMatic will weather the macroeconomic storm as results come in ahead of estimates.
“All you need to know: a strong result, despite the multi-faceted challenges in the macro environment,” Swanson said, citing management's “prudent approach” to guidance with the potential of a softening environment.
Swanson also highlighted diversification of business lines in the earnings report.
“Management pointed to the 150% CTV growth and combined mobile and video revenue which accelerated growth to 43% year-over-year and now accounts for a record 72% of total revenue.”
June was the strongest month in the second quarter and revenue was better than expected, according to Boone.
“With PubMatic well positioned across mobile and video, SPO agreements consolidating spend on the platform and CTV ramping, we believe PubMatic has multiple levers for growth,” he said.
The analyst sees digital advertising being a $200 billion opportunity and PubMatic growing its market share over time.
See Also: Taboola And Pubmatic Get Downgraded
Marok saw progress for the company in the second quarter and thinks second half guidance was “better than feared.”
“PubMatic has been relatively insulated from the worst of the ad market turmoil; its omnichannel offering and vertical diversification being key factors in its ability to weather the storm,” Marok said.
PubMatic may have market share gains, but Patterson remains cautious about the fourth quarter.
“PubMatic delivered a solid quarter despite macro challenges and broad pullbacks of ad spend, which we believe speaks to market share gains,” Patterson said, citing the company's opportunities to work with Microsoft Corp. MSFT in its partnership with Netflix NFLX.
“However, we believe this was a predictive statement rather than a sign of current discussions.”
The analyst sees many future opportunities for PubMatic but notes that mobile and non-CTV video will be the key growth drivers in the near-term.
PUBM Price Action: PubMatic shares are up 21% to $21.44 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.