Why Is Curaleaf One Of The Best-Positioned Cannabis Multi-State Operators?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF posted its financial results Monday for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The Massachusetts-based cannabis company beat the estimates on its total second-quarter revenue, reaching $338 million, compared to $312 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA was a gain of $86.18 million, versus $84.37 in the same quarter of 2021.
Net loss amounted to $28.33 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of 4.85 million or $0.01 per share in the second quarter of the previous year.
The Analyst
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zaunic kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on Curaleaf stock, lowering the price target to $13.70 from $14.60.
The Thesis
Curaleaf sales improved 8% sequentially, compared to the 5% growth that Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, but still revenue came in higher than consensus ($334 million) and Cantor’s estimates of around $327 million.
The company saw a drop in net wholesale, and the management attributed this to a “reassessment of California and Colorado wholesale markets.” Zuanic also thinks that the company probably sold more of its product via its store network, especially in New Jersey, where it added seven stores in the second quarter, bringing the total to 135 as of the end of June.
The analyst lowered the price target to address slightly lower sales estimates.
Curaleaf management projected to be somewhere at the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance range of $1.4-1.5 billion, partly because of wholesale rationalization and permit delays for the Bordentown store in New Jersey to start recreational sales.
The company provided flat-to-low single digits sequential growth guidance for the third quarter but expects a strong $40-50 million increase in the fourth quarter thanks to the Tryke deal closing and is still on track to reach the 28% EBITDA margin target for the year. According to the analyst, improved sales in New Jersey, and more vertical integration in key markets, combined with the margin accretion from Tryke should help the company achieve higher margins in the second half of the year.
Curaleaf international sales improved 50% year-over-year, hitting $7.8 million per the analyst's estimates. While these figures are notably below the overseas revenue achieved by Aurora Cannabis ACB and Tilray TLRY, unlike other multi-state operators, Curaleaf has European optionality, consisting of 250,000 square feet of capacity in Portugal, with sales in the United Kingdom, Israel and Germany.
“We do not believe in the long term with interstate commerce, a broadened scope of retailing, and even a three-tier system, that small California brands will "rule the world." We see the biggest and most profitable multi-state operators (with the right balance sheet) as the best-positioned to benefit in that future disruptive world – Curaleaf should be one of those,” Zuanic concluded.
Price Action
Curaleaf shares closed Monday market session 1.97% higher at $5.69 per share.
Photo: Benzinga Edit; Source: Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.