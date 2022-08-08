As Apple And Other Big Techs Move Toward Disrupting Healthcare, Munster Weighs In On The Opportunity

Big techs continue to make moves toward the goal of “healthcare disruption,” Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said in a recent note.
Big Tech’s Healthcare Investment Spike: Between 1999 and 2022, Amazon, Inc., Apple, Inc. AAPL, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT collectively acquired 22 health-related companies, Munster noted.
This includes Apple’s $200 million acquisition of Gliimpse in 2016, Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit buy in 2021, and Microsoft’s $16 billion purchase of Nuance earlier this year, the tech expert said.
“We expect that over the next two decades, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft will play increasing roles in healthcare and will siphon sales from the industry’s massive addressable market,” Munster said.
What Would Big Techs Focus On: Munster outlined the following as focus areas for each of the companies:
- Amazon: logistics, testing and primary care, with a separate ambition of providing insurance
- Apple: device layer along with data storage, leveraging on its hardware, software and services core competency
- Google: advancements in research with AI and thin device wearable offerings
- Microsoft: cloud solutions to healthcare providers
Related Link: 3 Key Building Blocks Of Apple's Health Care Quest
Healthcare Opportunity: Munster sees U.S. healthcare alone presenting a large addressable market, with annual spending of around $4 trillion. Assuming Apple and Amazon capture 2% of the annual spend, it would bring in $80 billion in revenue now, the tech venture capitalist estimates. This could grow to $125 billion in a decade, he added.
“Wellness is a big enough market to move the needle for both tech giants,” he said.
Will Government Be Supportive? The government will most likely not allow Big techs to take over, Munster said — but it could allow these companies to participate, given it’s a highly fragmented one.
Outside of the FTC regulating competition, the industry has a maze of operational regulations. All of those requirements make it difficult to enter and disrupt the broader healthcare market, he added.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.