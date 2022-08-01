Acadia Healthcare Earns 12% Price Target Bump 'On Strong Q2'

- RBC Capital Markets raised the price target on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc ACHC to $94 from $84 with an Outperform rating unchanged.
- The analyst updated the model for Q2 earnings and management's guidance raise, which reflects a tighter range, as well as $8.6 million of provider relief proceeds received in the second quarter.
- With development activity tracking to plan, the target enterprise multiple of 15x remains in line with levels achieved amid accretive domestic expansion activity before the company's (now divested) UK acquisitions.
- RBC says Acadia Healthcare posted solid Q2 earnings with adjusted EBITDA of $165.9 million coming in ahead of expectations, even after excluding $8.6 million of provider relief funds.
- "We are encouraged to see ACHC's strong reimbursement trends in Q1 continue through the half, with SS revenue per patient day growing 7.8% in 2Q22, above overall nursing wage inflation in the 5-6% range.
- The management raised FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $591.5-621.5 million (from $575-610) and raised the low end of its revenue guidance to $2.56-2.60 billion (from $2.55-2.60 billion).
- RBC says that the raised guidance reflects continued cost management amid a difficult backdrop and sustained progress with bed expansions, de novo, and joint venture development activity. The analyst raised the FY22 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $606.4 million (from $593.7 million), approximating the midpoint of management's revised range.
- Price Action: ACHC shares are down 1.44% at $81.72 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.