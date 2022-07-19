RBC Capital Lowers Inovio Price Target As It Awaits This

- RBC Capital Markets has lowered the price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO to $4 from $5 with a Sector Perform rating.
- The analysts updated the model to reflect the evolution of the programs to date and as new leadership gained traction since the CEO change in May.
- With the CEO transition in conjunction with a new CMO hire, INO-4800’s heterologous booster strategy, VGX-3100’s continued development, and INO-5401 data at ASCO 2022 last month, RBC awaits a more attractive entry point and a clearer path for value creation.
- Related: Inovio Lays Out Corporate Reorganization To Extend Cash Runway Into 2024.
- At ASCO 2022, INO presented data on INO-5401 in combination with INO-9012 and Libtayo for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), with a median overall survival (OS) of 17.9 months and 32.5 months, for Cohort A (unmethylated MGMT) and Cohort B (MGMT methylated) patients, respectively.
- Overall, the treatment was also well tolerated.
- The analysts anticipate an update on INO-5401 in 2022 for the next steps towards a regulatory pathway to approval in the combination regimen.
- RBC views topline data of INO-3107 from Phase 1/2 trial from recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients as an increasingly important program as value potential embedded in other historically emphasized programs peels away from INO’s core.
- Price Action: INO shares are up 5.71% at $1.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
