RBC Capital Lowers Inovio Price Target As It Awaits This

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 3:14 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital Markets has lowered the price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO to $4 from $5 with a Sector Perform rating.
  • The analysts updated the model to reflect the evolution of the programs to date and as new leadership gained traction since the CEO change in May. 
  • With the CEO transition in conjunction with a new CMO hire, INO-4800’s heterologous booster strategy, VGX-3100’s continued development, and INO-5401 data at ASCO 2022 last month, RBC awaits a more attractive entry point and a clearer path for value creation.
  • Related: Inovio Lays Out Corporate Reorganization To Extend Cash Runway Into 2024.
  • At ASCO 2022, INO presented data on INO-5401 in combination with INO-9012 and Libtayo for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), with a median overall survival (OS) of 17.9 months and 32.5 months, for Cohort A (unmethylated MGMT) and Cohort B (MGMT methylated) patients, respectively. 
  • Overall, the treatment was also well tolerated.
  • The analysts anticipate an update on INO-5401 in 2022 for the next steps towards a regulatory pathway to approval in the combination regimen.
  • RBC views topline data of INO-3107 from Phase 1/2 trial from recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients as an increasingly important program as value potential embedded in other historically emphasized programs peels away from INO’s core.
  • Price Action: INO shares are up 5.71% at $1.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

