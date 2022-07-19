ñol

Inovio Lays Out Corporate Reorganization To Extend Cash Runway Into 2024

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 11:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO has implemented a corporate reorganization designed to extend its cash runway and focus on key clinical programs.
  • The company will cut its full-time workforce by 18% and 86% for contractors.
  • The cost-saving measures are expected to reduce operating expenses by approximately 30% over the next 18 months and extend the company's cash runway into Q3 of 2024. 
  • Inovio expects a one-time restructuring charge of approximately $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Read Next: Lab Study Shows Inovio's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Weaker Against Omicron Variant.
  • Inovio's lead programs include its heterologous boost strategy for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, and its HPV-targeted programs. The company expects to have data readouts from key studies that will further inform the strategic development of these leading DNA medicine assets later this year.
  • Price Action: INO shares are trading 8.15% higher at $1.99 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

