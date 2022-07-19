ñol

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 9:06 AM | 1 min read
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Heavily On These 3 Autonomous Tech Stocks

Ark Invest, led by Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood, on Monday, limited its purchases to mostly healthcare stocks and some autonomous technology and robotics companies, daily trade information from the hedge fund showed.

What Happened: Ark through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ purchased 76,805 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS, valued at about $998,465. San Diego, California-based Kratos develops systems, platforms and products for national security and communications needs. It focuses on areas such as unmanned systems, satellite communications, and warfighter training and combat systems.

ARKQ's other purchases include:

  • 38,306 shares of scientific and technical instrumentation company Trimble, Inc. TRMB worth about $2.2 million.
  • 34,289 shares of semiconductor test equipment maker Teradyne, Inc. TER valued at about $3.2 million.

Related Link: Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Thinks Valuation Of Automakers Appear Stretched

Why It Matters: After running up sharply amid the 2020 pandemic, Wood's funds have performed poorly. ARKQ has lost about 34% in the year-to-date period.

The high-profile fund manager has said that the Ark ETFs have disruptive innovation at their core and has recommended investors take a longer-term investment horizon of about five to ten years.

ARKQ closed Monday's session at $50.72, down 0.18%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Posted In: ARK InvestCathie WoodLong IdeasNewsSpecialty ETFsSmall CapTrading IdeasETFs