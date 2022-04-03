 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathie Wood Says Most Money Managers Are Short-Sighted, Recommends This Investment Horizon
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Cathie Wood Says Most Money Managers Are Short-Sighted, Recommends This Investment Horizon

Investment guru and Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood-managed funds fared badly in 2021, including ARK Innovation ETF (ARCA: ARKK), following a very strong showing in the previous year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The equity market and most risky bets have pulled back notably thus far this year amid the intensification of geopolitical tensions, even as macroeconomic uncertainty continues to weigh down equities.

What Happened: The most productive time horizon amid the current fluid environment would be around five to 10 years, Wood said in a quote tweet on Saturday.

The fund manager's comments came while quoting a tweet by Ark Invest analyst Brett Winton, who shared a graphic on the real returns of the S&P 500 Index over the years for different holding periods. The graphic revealed that the longest holding period of 20 years generated more than 10 times cash-on-cash returns, while the shortest holding periods left investment reduced to one-fourths.

"Time is more important than timing," Winton said.

Commenting on the graphic, Wood said the time horizon of most traditional assets managers is "short-sighted."

Related Link: Cathie Wood Says 'Fed Seems To Be Playing With Fire'; Aggressive Interest Rate Hikes Could Be A 'Mistake'

Why It's Important: Wood's deduction is in line with the investment strategy of Ark Invest. The fund focuses on companies that promise disruptive innovation, and it aims at long-term growth with low correlation to traditional investment strategies.

Wood has been sounding out that innovation stocks are in deep value territory for some time now. She said in a blog post in December that Ark focuses on a five-year investment time horizon.

"We take advantage of volatility during corrections and concentrate our portfolios toward our highest conviction stocks," Wood said.

Related Link: How To Invest Like Cathie Wood

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Cathie Wood Says 'Fed Seems To Be Playing With Fire'; Aggressive Interest Rate Hikes Could Be A 'Mistake'
10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In March: SPY, Tesla Top List; See Where AMC and Hycroft Mining Rank
Markets Close Near Session Highs To Start Q2
Is The Stock Market Rally On Pause?
US Adds 431,000 Jobs In March: 'Labor Market Dynamics Remain Robust'
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, April 1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cathie WoodNews Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com