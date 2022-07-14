ñol

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 6:14 AM | 1 min read
After mostly dealing in healthcare stocks for the past three sessions, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management returned to buying a handful of tech stocks in Wednesday's session.

Ark's Buys: Ark picked up 884,587 shares of Unity Software, Inc. U for its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ added 62,230 shares in the company. Ark's purchases of the gaming software platform company on Wednesday are valued at $31.08 million.

Unity announced Wednesday morning a deal to acquire IronSource IS, a platform company that helps mobile content creators to turn their apps into scalable businesses, for $4.4 billion in cash and stock. Unity also announced in the release it is reducing its full-year 2022 revenue guidance from $1.35 billion-$1.425 billion to $1.3 billion-$1.35 billion.

The stock shed 17.45% to $32.82 in Wednesday's regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

ARKK added 35,187 shares of cloud communications platform Twilio, Inc. TWLO, valued at about $3 million. The ETF also bought 17,134 shares of self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings, Inc. TSP, with a purchase worth $0.15 million.

Alphabet, Stratasys Among Disposals Ark, through ARKK and ARKQ, sold 3,474,626 shares of 3D printing company Stratasys Ltd. SSYS. The fund collected $61.5 million from the sales transactions.

The ARKK also sold 458 shares of Google parent Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOGL.

