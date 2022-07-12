Avidity Biosciences Or Dyne Therapeutics - Read On Raymond James' Rating Skew

by

Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences Inc RNA with a Strong Buy rating and $29 price target (68% upside) and Dyne Therapeutics Inc DYN with an Outperform rating and $15 price target (68% upside).

Avidity Biosciences Shares Gain As Its Oligonucleotide Candidate Enters Early-Stage Trial In Muscle Wasting Disorder. The rating is bent towards Avidity based on more near-term clinical data (4Q22, whereas Dyne is beginning dosing in mid-2022), and preclinical data packages share similarities, but muscle tissue delivery seems slightly more evident for Avidity.

Dyne's Shares Gain After FDA Removed Clinical Hold On Muscular Disease Study. Using Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's SRPT success and launch trajectory in the DMD market as a surrogate for launch assumptions, Raymond James models Avidity launching in 2026 and capturing 40% of the DM1 market at peak, with ~80% total addressable patients.

success and launch trajectory in the DMD market as a surrogate for launch assumptions, Raymond James models Avidity launching in 2026 and capturing 40% of the DM1 market at peak, with ~80% total addressable patients. For Dyne, the analyst anticipates a launch in 2027 and 35% at peak, corresponding to peak DM1 sales of $2.4 billion for Avidity and $2.1 billion for Dyne.

Price Action: DYN stock is up 3.96% at $8.92, and RNA shares are up 5.63% at $17.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

