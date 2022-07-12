ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Avidity Biosciences Or Dyne Therapeutics - Read On Raymond James' Rating Skew

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2022 2:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences Inc RNA with a Strong Buy rating and $29 price target (68% upside) and Dyne Therapeutics Inc DYN with an Outperform rating and $15 price target (68% upside). 
  • The analysts bet on the targeted delivery of oligonucleotides improving the therapeutic window of first-generation oligonucleotides.
  • Related: Avidity Biosciences Shares Gain As Its Oligonucleotide Candidate Enters Early-Stage Trial In Muscle Wasting Disorder.
  • The rating is bent towards Avidity based on more near-term clinical data (4Q22, whereas Dyne is beginning dosing in mid-2022), and preclinical data packages share similarities, but muscle tissue delivery seems slightly more evident for Avidity. 
  • Also See: Dyne's Shares Gain After FDA Removed Clinical Hold On Muscular Disease Study.
  • Using Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's SRPT success and launch trajectory in the DMD market as a surrogate for launch assumptions, Raymond James models Avidity launching in 2026 and capturing 40% of the DM1 market at peak, with ~80% total addressable patients.
  • For Dyne, the analyst anticipates a launch in 2027 and 35% at peak, corresponding to peak DM1 sales of $2.4 billion for Avidity and $2.1 billion for Dyne.
  • Price Action: DYN stock is up 3.96% at $8.92, and RNA shares are up 5.63% at $17.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetInitiationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral