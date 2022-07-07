Jefferies Analyst Predicts FDA Emergency Use Nod For Veru's New COVID-19 Therapy In One Month

- Despite recent investor skepticism, the Phase 3 COVID-19 results for Veru Inc's VERU sabizabulin published in the New England Journal of Medicine "addressed most concerns," Jefferies writes.
- The analyst sees the data as "further derisking" Veru's COVID opportunity and reiterates a Buy rating on the shares with a $55 price target.
- The data likely signals an FDA Emergency Use Authorization in 30 days, Howerton contends.
- Patients enrolled are, in fact, sicker and support the higher mortality observed.
- There was no meaningful impact of region on outcomes. The baseline demographics were well-balanced across arms, says the analyst.
- Sabizabulin treatment showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 55.2% reduction in deaths compared to placebo in moderate-severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The sabizabulin treatment had a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in days in ICU, mechanical ventilation, and the hospital.
- Sabizabulin was well tolerated with a more favorable safety profile compared to placebo.
- HC Wainwright notes that no current FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 therapeutics in the hospital setting can achieve over 50% relative reduction in deaths.
- Hence, sabizabulin can potentially become the new standard of care for hospitalized moderate-severe COVID-19 patients if its EUA application is granted.
- Price Action: VERU shares are up 4.53% at $13.61 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
