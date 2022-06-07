Veru Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its COVID-19 Treatment

- Veru Inc VERU has submitted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin application to FDA for COVID-19 treatment.
- The application covers moderate to severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for developing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).
- The EUA submission is based on the positive results from the Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of sabizabulin in approximately 204 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS and death.
- "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," said Mitchell Steiner, Chairman, President, & CEO.
- Veru is in Discussions with other regulatory agencies globally regarding emergency use authorization for sabizabulin, including the European Medicines Agency.
- The company prepares for the U.S. Commercial Launch if EUA is granted.
- Price Action: VERU shares are up 14.70% at $15.57 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
