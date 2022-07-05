Read How Cantor Views Celldex Therapeutics' Barzolvolimab Data

- Celldex Therapeutics Inc's CLDX shares closed almost 16% down on Friday after releasing Phase 1b study data of barzolvolimab.
- Cantor says the main reason for stock being down is the four patient adverse events on the generally transient, asymptomatic, and mild neutrophil decreases, noting a single Grade 3 case.
- One patient had values that never got below 1,500 and was considered Grade 1 with the scale used.
- Two patients had levels dip below 1,500 at isolated time points and recovered above this level.
- One patient dipped below 1,000 at two isolated time points and was above this subsequently.
- There was no pattern of further neutrophil decreases in these patients, and they returned to normal by the end of the study.
- Cantor says that while some investors viewed this as a concern, others did not, in light of the details behind these four individuals.
- According to some investors, the safety data addressed an overhang showing that chronic dosing does not further enhance KIT suppression but prolongs the effects.
- "On efficacy, we have not received much pushback on these data. The sentiment suggests that the company achieved at least the minimum bar of investor expectations," Cantor writes.
- Cantor has an Overweight rating on the shares with a price target of $59.00.
- Price Action: CLDX shares are up 8.63% at $24.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
