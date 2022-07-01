Celldex's Barzolvolimab Shows Rapid, Durable Responses In Early Urticaria Study

- Celldex Therapeutics Inc CLDX announced interim data from Phase 1b trial of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) refractory to antihistamines.
- CSU is characterized by the occurrence of hives or weals for six weeks or longer without identifiable specific triggers or causes.
- Data show that multiple doses of barzolvolimab resulted in dose-dependent decreases in itch and hives, with a mean UAS7 reduction of 66.6% in the 1.5 mg/kg dose group (n=8) at week 12 and 75.1% in 3.0 mg/kg dose group (n=9) at week 8, demonstrating meaningful symptom improvements for patients.
- Complete response was 57.1% for the 1.5 mg/kg dose group and 44.4% for 3.0 mg/kg dose group.
- Barzolvolimab demonstrated a favorable safety profile, supporting Phase 2 clinical development.
- The Phase 1b study is expected to enroll approximately 40 patients with CSU across four cohorts, either alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines and/or leukotriene receptor agonists.
- Price Action: CLDX shares are down 14.95% at $22.93 during the market session on the last check Friday.
