Celldex's Barzolvolimab Shows Rapid, Durable Responses In Early Urticaria Study

Celldex Therapeutics Inc CLDX announced interim data from Phase 1b trial of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) refractory to antihistamines.

Data show that multiple doses of barzolvolimab resulted in dose-dependent decreases in itch and hives, with a mean UAS7 reduction of 66.6% in the 1.5 mg/kg dose group (n=8) at week 12 and 75.1% in 3.0 mg/kg dose group (n=9) at week 8, demonstrating meaningful symptom improvements for patients.

Complete response was 57.1% for the 1.5 mg/kg dose group and 44.4% for 3.0 mg/kg dose group.

Barzolvolimab demonstrated a favorable safety profile, supporting Phase 2 clinical development.

The Phase 1b study is expected to enroll approximately 40 patients with CSU across four cohorts, either alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines and/or leukotriene receptor agonists.

