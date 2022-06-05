Apple Analyst Says MacBook Air Shipments Will Hit 6-7 Million Units In 2H22, But This Has To Happen First

Apple, Inc. AAPL is scheduled to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference from June 6 to 10. The company is widely expected to unveil a new MacBook Air at the software-focused event.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TFI International Securities said he expects Apple to announce a new MacBook Air in three standard color options, and probably one more new color. Rainbow-style colors offered in the iMac may not come to the new MacBook Pro, he added.

Kuo concurred with Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, who earlier reported the same.

The analyst also said he expects Apple to ship six million to seven million units of the new MacBook Pro in the second half of 2022. This is likely only if Apple's Taiwanese assembler Quanta's Shanghai factory capacity returns to pre-lockdown levels before the third quarter.

Kuo expects deliveries of new MacBook Pros made by Quanta and Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Limited HNHPF to be better than that of the 14- and 16-inches MacBook Pros shipped by Quant alone.

Apple closed Friday's session down 3.86% at $145.38, according to Benzinga Pro.