QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Needham Is Concerned About Competition Despite Promising Pipeline For This MedTech Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 3:44 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham believes the most meaningful announcements for Cardiovascular Systems Inc CSII over the last 18 months could be:
  • Partnership with Innova Vascular to develop a portfolio of thrombectomy devices. 
  • Needham is concerned about the near-term impact of competition. 
  • The analysts write that CSII's coronary and peripheral markets peers have seen stronger growth in recent quarters.
  • Needham believes that there is limited overlap in lesions where both IVL and orbital atherectomy can be used. Given the tremendous growth that SWAV is seeing, it is taking share from CSII.
  • While SWAV's growth is likely to slow, Needham is concerned about additional market share loss in CSII's peripheral and coronary business and believes that the ~10% revenue growth implied by consensus FY23 estimates is too high.
  • Price Action: CSII shares are down 3.84% at $15.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsHealth CareSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral