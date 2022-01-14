 Skip to main content

Cardiovascular Systems To Develop IVL Technology For Coronary, Peripheral Artery Diseases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 6:51am   Comments
Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) has announced the development of intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for coronary and peripheral artery diseases.

  • Enrolling patients in an investigational device exemption study for the CSI coronary IVL system is currently targeted for calendar 2023.
  • Lithotripsy is a medical procedure that uses non-invasive high-pressure waves to fracture and disrupt pathologic solid masses. 
  • Feasibility testing of a proprietary console and associated IVL balloon catheters is complete. 
  • The CSI IVL systems are designed to improve upon the limitations of incumbent technology, allowing physicians to cross and treat more challenging atherosclerotic lesions.
  • IVL will enable CSI to offer products that effectively treat a broader range of calcific coronary lesions, tripling CSI's total addressable market (U.S.) to $1.3 billion. 
  • Commercialization of the IVL systems will complement CSI's portfolio of advanced vessel preparation technologies.
  • In coronary, CSI's current product offering, which focuses on treating severely calcified coronary arteries using orbital atherectomy, targets 12% of percutaneous coronary interventions. 
  • The company plans to begin the first-in-human experience for the peripheral IVL system in calendar 2023.
  • Price Action: CSII shares closed 0.33% lower at $18.07 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap General

