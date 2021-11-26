Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Wirion Embolic Protection System
Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) has commenced a voluntary recall of its WIRION Embolic Protection Systems (WIRION).
- The unused WRN-D6 models of the WIRION device are being recalled due to receiving complaints regarding filter breakage at the time of retrieval.
- The Company stated that the filter breakage might cause device embolism as well as additional intervention.
- All affected healthcare facilities were informed to stop using and return the unused WIRION devices to the Company.
- CSI has also notified the FDA regarding the voluntary recall.
- The Company has received nine filter breakage complaints so far and plans to recall all the devices currently in customer inventory.
- Between 22 March and 15 November, approximately 697 devices were distributed in the US.
- WIRION is a rapid exchange, pre-loaded filter used as an embolic protection system for removing embolic material (thrombus/debris) while performing atherectomy in calcified lesions of the lower extremities.
- In March, CSI acquired a portfolio of peripheral support catheters from WavePoint Medical.
- These catheters are used during peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures for guidewire support to aid in lesion crossing and for guidewire exchanges.
- CSI expects to introduce the acquired catheters as its new ViperCross line in the first half of its fiscal year, ending on 30 June 2022.
- Price Action: CSII shares closed at $23.72 on Wednesday.
