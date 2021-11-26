 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Wirion Embolic Protection System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:
Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Wirion Embolic Protection System

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) has commenced a voluntary recall of its WIRION Embolic Protection Systems (WIRION).

  • The unused WRN-D6 models of the WIRION device are being recalled due to receiving complaints regarding filter breakage at the time of retrieval.
  • The Company stated that the filter breakage might cause device embolism as well as additional intervention.
  • All affected healthcare facilities were informed to stop using and return the unused WIRION devices to the Company.
  • CSI has also notified the FDA regarding the voluntary recall.
  • The Company has received nine filter breakage complaints so far and plans to recall all the devices currently in customer inventory.
  • Between 22 March and 15 November, approximately 697 devices were distributed in the US.
  • WIRION is a rapid exchange, pre-loaded filter used as an embolic protection system for removing embolic material (thrombus/debris) while performing atherectomy in calcified lesions of the lower extremities.
  • In March, CSI acquired a portfolio of peripheral support catheters from WavePoint Medical.
  • These catheters are used during peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures for guidewire support to aid in lesion crossing and for guidewire exchanges.
  • CSI expects to introduce the acquired catheters as its new ViperCross line in the first half of its fiscal year, ending on 30 June 2022.
  • Price Action: CSII shares closed at $23.72 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSII)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2021
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com