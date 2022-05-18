QQQ
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For May 18, 2022: Target, Lowe's, Twitter, ZIM And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 10:27 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • ZIM reported quarterly earnings of $14.19 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $12.53 by 13.25%.
  • Twitter is losing three additional senior-level employees, including two vice presidents.

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” features top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Target Corporation TGT Shares were down 25% on Wednesday following mixed Q1 results. Target management noted the company's 5.3% operating margin "was well below expectations."

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli downgraded Target from a Buy to a Hold rating with a price target of $261.00

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW Lowe's reported first-quarter revenue of $23.7 billion, which was down year-over-year and came in below the estimate of $23.76 billion, while the home improvement retailer reported quarterly earnings of $3.51 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.23 per share.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained Lowe’s as a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $292.00 to $222.00 on May 13, 2022.

Walmart Inc WMT Walmart said first-quarter revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year to $141.6 billion, beating the $138.88 billion estimate, while the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, missing Street estimates of $1.48 per share.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained Walmart with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $165.

Also Read: Tesla A 'Cornerstone Holding' — But Usually-Bullish Analyst Cuts Price Target Again Anyway

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM reported quarterly earnings of $14.19 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $12.53 by 13.25%, while the company reported quarterly sales of $3.72 billion, beating Street estimates of $3.47 billion.

Jeffries Financial Group analysts maintained ZIM with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $100 to $120.00 on March 10, 2022.

Twitter Inc TWTR Bloomberg reported that the microblogging firm is losing three additional senior-level employees, including two vice presidents, amid Elon Musk’s potential $44 billion acquisition of the platform. This comes after CEO Parag Agrawal fired two top product executives last week.

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Hold rating on Twitter and raised the price target from $40.00 to $54.00 on April 29, 2022.

