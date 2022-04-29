Read Why This Analyst Is 'Encouraged' By Seagen's Q1 Sales

- Following Seagen Inc's SGEN 1Q22 earnings release, RBC Capital Markets is encouraged by the quarterly sales of the product portfolio in light of previously set cautious guidance.
- The analysts have raised the price target to $136 from $132, with the Sector Perform rating unchanged.
- Though the reiteration of the FY guide confirms performance remains on a plan over a year of execution and ramping readouts.
- Seagen reported Q1 product sales of $383.1 million, up 27% Y/Y, primarily driven by PADCEV growth.
- Total sales reached $426 million, beating the consensus of $401.27 million. EPS loss of $(0.74) came in better than the consensus loss of $(1.00).
- Seagen expects FY22 total sales of $1.66 billion - $1.75 billion, versus the consensus of $1.78 billion.
- The analysts note that while the solid 1Q cushions near-term hesitancy, they anticipate competition from AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Enhurtu.
- Price Action: SGEN shares are up 1.30% at $131.92 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral