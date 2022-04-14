QQQ
Valens' Collaboration With Logitech Gets Thumbs Up From This Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 1:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Chardan analyst Brian Dobson is optimistic about Valens Semiconductor Ltd's VLN collaboration with Logitech International SA LOGI.
  • He acknowledges that the collaboration provides an implicit stamp of approval which should aid Valens in winning future business in the audio-video segment, representing 80% of revenue forecast for 2022E.
  • VLN is joining forces with Logitech, an industry-leading electronics company, to enhance the USB peripheral suite of products. 
  • VLN will endeavor to enhance power and data transfer along a single category cable via USB and Power Extender through its partnership. 
  • One of the mainstay appeals of VLN's cross-sector product offering is its ability to reduce power and wiring requirements while improving connectivity and lag-time.
  • Dobson has a Buy rating on Valens with a price target of $13 (169% upside).
  • He considers the alliance to reduce end-user installation expense, extend USB transmission by 100m, enhance flexibility, and manage and configure remotely.
  • Price Action: VLN shares traded lower by 0.97% at $4.84 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

