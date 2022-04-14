Valens' Collaboration With Logitech Gets Thumbs Up From This Analyst

- Chardan analyst Brian Dobson is optimistic about Valens Semiconductor Ltd's VLN collaboration with Logitech International SA LOGI.
- He acknowledges that the collaboration provides an implicit stamp of approval which should aid Valens in winning future business in the audio-video segment, representing 80% of revenue forecast for 2022E.
- VLN is joining forces with Logitech, an industry-leading electronics company, to enhance the USB peripheral suite of products.
- VLN will endeavor to enhance power and data transfer along a single category cable via USB and Power Extender through its partnership.
- One of the mainstay appeals of VLN's cross-sector product offering is its ability to reduce power and wiring requirements while improving connectivity and lag-time.
- Dobson has a Buy rating on Valens with a price target of $13 (169% upside).
- He considers the alliance to reduce end-user installation expense, extend USB transmission by 100m, enhance flexibility, and manage and configure remotely.
- Price Action: VLN shares traded lower by 0.97% at $4.84 on the last check Thursday.
